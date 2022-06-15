'Login Kabka Hai?' Auto Driver's Reply To Bengaluru Passenger Wins Internet

The Bengaluru passenger had booked the autorickshaw to go to office.

Bengaluru is famous for its traffic jams and taxi or autorickshaw drivers in the city have a different attitude to deal with it. They driver in the IT capital understand how work is done in the city.

An autorickshaw passenger understood this in a surprising way while going to the office. The conversation between the passenger and the autorickshaw driver is now a hit on the internet.

After booking a ride to the office, the autorickshaw driver told the passenger that he needed to get CNG refilled on the way. The passenger agreed, but after getting stuck in "mad traffic" asked the driver to straightaway take the vehicle to office. But the autorickshaw driver's response surprised the passenger, and became a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment on the internet.

"As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we'll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I ask him to drive straight to the drop location because I'm late. He asks me, "Login kabka hai?"," said a tweet about the incident posted by @kulbworks on June 8.

The exchange delighted the internet who shared their own experiences on Twitter.

"Exact word. Login," a user wrote while another said, "I experienced this back in 2012."

There are many people in the IT hub who regularly post nightmarish photos on social media of bumper-to-bumper traffic and daily hassles faced by commuters.