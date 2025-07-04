Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

On Camera, Boy Runs To Catch College Van, Gets Hit By Bus While Crossing Road

The video shows the Class 12 student spotting his college van on the opposite side of the road and running towards it to catch it.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The incident was caught on CCTV

  • A 17-year-old boy was hit by a bus while crossing the road in Bengaluru
  • The incident happened around 6:30 am and was captured on CCTV
  • The boy was trying to catch his college van
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Bengaluru:

A 17-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a bus while trying to cross the road to catch his college van in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 6:30 am and was caught on CCTV.

A 25-second clip shows the Class 12 student spotting his college van on the opposite side of the road. As the van didn't stop, he started running towards it without checking the traffic on the road.

He was then hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

He was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently out of danger. 

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Bengaluru Accident, Bengaluru Road Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com