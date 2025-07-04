On Camera, Boy Runs To Catch College Van, Gets Hit By Bus While Crossing Road

A 17-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a bus while trying to cross the road to catch his college van in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 6:30 am and was caught on CCTV.

A 25-second clip shows the Class 12 student spotting his college van on the opposite side of the road. As the van didn't stop, he started running towards it without checking the traffic on the road.

He was then hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

He was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently out of danger.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.