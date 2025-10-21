Advertisement
Bengaluru Airport Staff Use UPI To Reunite Techie With Backpack in Minutes: 'This Tech City...'

The techie said he realised just before check-in that he had forgotten his backpack on the shuttle bus to Bengaluru Airport.

Unable to trace the bag, the techie approached the airport staff who helped him.
  • Techie Jaskaran Singh lost his bag on a BMTC KIA shuttle to Bangalore airport
  • Airport staff used Singh's UPI payment record to trace the shuttle and retrieve the bag
  • The bag was reunited with Singh just before his check-in at Kempegowda International Airport
Amid ongoing news of Bengaluru's traffic and civic infrastructure problems, a story of integrity and efficiency has emerged to restore the public's faith. In a now-viral post, a techie detailed how within minutes of losing his bag at the airport, he was reunited with it after airport personnel used his UPI transaction history to track down his shuttle.

The techie, identified as Jaskaran Singh, said he boarded a BMTC KIA shuttle to Kempegowda International Airport, and realised just before check-in that he had forgotten his bag on the bus.

"Forgot my backpack on a kia shuttle bus to Bangalore airport and realised just before check-in," wrote Singh in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Unable to trace the bag, Singh approached the airport staff, who used his UPI transaction details to locate the bag.

"Staff traced the bus number using my UPI transaction and got my bag back. Love how this tech city solves everything. Huge thanks to Mr Ravi for the help," wrote Singh

Check The Viral Post Here:

Watch: Stunning Fireworks Display At New Jersey's BAPS Swaminarayan Temple Wows Internet

'Kudos To the Staff'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users lauded the airport staff for their alertness, whilst others shared similar stories.

"That's such a relief! Kudos to the staff and the power of tech, only in Bangalore!" said one user, while another added: "Nice to hear about our city, and its tech-worthy approaches to resolve issues."

A third commented: "I left my earbuds at the security check at Bangalore airport. Found it safe at the lost and found on arrival. The staff was very responsive and helpful. Respect."

A fourth said: "In the world of cribbers about Bengaluru every single day about traffic and other things, it's so nice to see someone praising the city for its goodness."

Bengaluru Airport, Viral Post, UPI
NDTV News
