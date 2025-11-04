Beaver Moon 2025: Check When It Will Be Visible In India

The sky is about to shine brighter than ever with the Beaver Moon, which will appear on November 5, marking the start of the winter season. In India, people will get a chance to witness the Beaver Supermoon, one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year. This happens when the moon comes closest to the Earth, known as perigee, and looks larger and brighter than usual.

Beaver Moon 2025: Date And Time

Date: November, 5, 2025

Time: Tuesday, 12:34 PM

When And Where To Watch

The Beaver Supermoon will be at its brightest on November 5, 2025, at 6:49 PM (Indian Standard Time). This moon will be visible across India immediately after moonrise and will illuminate the night sky throughout the night. During this time, the moon will be approximately 357,000 kilometres from Earth, its closest distance this year.

Why It Is Called Beaver Moon?

The November full moon is associated with the animal known as the beaver. Beavers are extremely active this month, busy building their homes and dams before the winter arrives. Since they work primarily at night, they complete their work in the bright moonlight of the full moon.

Native American tribes have also called this moon by several other names, such as the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Trading Moon, and Snow Moon. The Beaver Moon 2025 is special because it will be one of three supermoons of the year, and the closest one to occur.

To enjoy this beautiful sight, choose locations with little artificial light, like parks, open rooftops, or rural areas. While it may not look much different from a normal full moon, its brightness will create a stunning sight in the night sky. November's Beaver Supermoon will be the second supermoon of 2025 and will set the stage for the next supermoon in December.

