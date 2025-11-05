November Supermoon: Biggest And Brightest Full Moon Of 2025 Lights Up Night Sky. How To Watch

The November Supermoon, also referred to as the Beaver Moon, lit up the night sky on Wednesday, November 5, with its remarkable brightness and size. This is the second of three supermoons in 2025 and the closest full moon to Earth this year. This supermoon was about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon, making it the biggest and brightest lunar event of the year. The November Supermoon will make its closest approach to Earth at about 357,000 kilometers away, roughly 17,000 miles closer than a typical full moon. This proximity makes the Moon appear larger and brighter than usual, earning it the term "supermoon."

Visibility in India

The supermoon will be visible from almost every part of the globe, weather and cloud cover permitting, offering a widespread audience a chance to witness this spectacular lunar event. Skywatchers across India can also see the supermoon, which reached its peak brightness at 6:49 PM IST.

Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Patna can all expect a clear view if weather permits. However, smog might be a factor in some areas like Delhi.

See a few pictures here:

Tonight's Beaver Supermoon marks the last full moon before winter — a signal once used by early settlers and Indigenous communities to prepare for the cold months ahead.



Long before data and forecasts, people looked to nature for rhythm and reason. The Beaver Moon (named because… pic.twitter.com/uOUJTVCjc9 — Vikram Mansharamani (@mansharamani) November 5, 2025

Don't miss tonight's Beaver Moon as it lights up the sky this Bonfire Night.



Find out everything you need to know about the largest supermoon of 2025 here: https://t.co/OaI9kgNBrB pic.twitter.com/cq64tF4r6v — University of Surrey (@UniOfSurrey) November 5, 2025

How about that 99.9% full Beaver Supermoon this morning! Spectacular!! pic.twitter.com/GlxVadbeMM — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 5, 2025

Viewing Tips

No Equipment Needed: The supermoon is visible to the naked eye.

Best Time: The moon appears largest and most golden when it is near the horizon, shortly after sunset or before sunrise.

Location: Find an open area away from bright city lights, such as a park, field, or open rooftop, for the best experience.

Why It Is Called Beaver Moon?

The November full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, gets its name from the beavers' busy activity this time of year, building homes and dams in preparation for winter under the bright moonlight. This lunar event is also referred to by Native American tribes as the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Trading Moon, and Snow Moon.

What's special about the Beaver Moon 2025 is that it's one of three supermoons this year and will be the closest full moon to Earth, making it exceptionally bright and large.