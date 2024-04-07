'Beautiful Meal': Woman Mistakes Shower Gel For Olive Oil While Cooking Dinner

The shower gel is made by Korres, a Greek skincare and beauty company.

In a shocking instance, a woman was devastated after discovering that she had used shower gel to make dinner instead of "pure Greek olive" oil, as per a report in Newsweek. A video of the same is going viral on TikTok and has amassed over 5.7 million views. A message across the video reads, "You'll never actually believe what my mom actually did to dinner."

The woman, Kameron Jane, said, "Look at what my poor mother did. She just cooked this beautiful meal... Tuscan chicken... in this amazing sauce" made with "this pure Greek olive oil that she had ordered online." The chicken meal is shown on camera, followed by a hand holding a bottle labelled "Pure Greek Olive." "This delicious meal that she spent forever on... only after she finished, did we discover that it's shower gel," the woman says as the camera pans back to the kitchen counter. The label on the bottle, which reads "shower gel olive blossom," is seen up close by the camera.

According to the label, the shower gel is made by Korres, a Greek skincare and beauty company recognised for using natural components in its products, including olive oil.

"She just had to leave the room because she's so angry," the woman added while controlling her laughter, as per the outlet. Ms Jane then instantly spat out her mother's "beautiful" meal after tasting. She said, "The chicken tastes like straight up soap."

Later, the daughter asked the mother how she felt. She responded by saying that she "physically wants to hurt someone or hit something really hard."

Many people on the video-sharing application were surprised to find about the same while others sympathised with the mother.

The mother took to the comments section and wrote, "Mom here and I have so many explanations of how this happened but still a tad frustrated at the moment! Not gonna lie! That's what lack of sleep and too much multi-tasking can lead to!"

"I would cry. I would literally cry. Poor mom," wrote another.

"I'm Italian and I didn't even read what was on the bottle but when I saw it I screamed in disgust...the chicken looked good tho," added a person.

"That does NOT look like olive oil have you people seen olive oil bottles," commented another.

"The dish looked amazing. Sorry for ya loss. Mistakes happen," said a user.