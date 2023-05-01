''Be My...'': Man Proposes To His Girlfriend Using A Special Keyboard, Internet Impressed

The woman shared on Twitter how her boyfriend proposed to her.

Expressing one's feelings to the person you love is a special and memorable experience. Nowadays, people are ditching old-fashioned methods and opting for creative and wholesome ways to convey their feelings. Recently, one woman took to Twitter to share her boyfriend's unique proposal, which has garnered the attention of many on social media.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @amymaymacc shared how her boyfriend proposed to her with a special keyboard. She wrote, ''i'll never shut up about this, he proposed to me to be his girlfriend with a keyboard,'' alongside two pictures.

See the tweet here:

i'll never shut up about this, he proposed me to be his girlfriend with a keyboard. https://t.co/G8GDpsD62zpic.twitter.com/iPbCZ1zEdA — 에이미 (@amymaymacc) April 29, 2023

The first picture shows her boyfriend's creative keyboard. The keys were arranged in such a way that they read, ''Be my girlfriend Sayang?'' Even the date of the proposal was displayed on the colourful keyboard. The other picture is a selfie of the couple.

The pictures have gone massively viral on Twitter, with many commenting on how cute and creative the proposal was. Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 2 crore views, close to 2.8 lakh likes and over 40,000 retweets. Many also congratulated the happy couple and hoped for a similar proposal.

A user wrote, ''Looks like he really pressed the right keys to win your heart!'' Another confused user commented, ''proposing to be gf/bf. I just found out today that people actually propose to get into a relationship. Also, sayang comes before or after the relationship proposal?''

A third said, ''This is so creative.'' A fourth added, ''A custom keyboard with the keys more expensive than my whole keyboard. Happy for you." A fifth stated, ''Imagine what he'll do if he proposed you to get married.''