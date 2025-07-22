UC Berkeley Professor's Ex-Wife Convinced Lover To Kill Him: Report

A man detained in connection with the murder of a UC Berkeley Professor in Greece has confessed to carrying out the cold-blooded killing for his lover, the former wife of Przemyslaw Jeziorski.

"I did it all for (her) and our children so that we could have a normal life without problems," the man told Greek authorities.

The suspect, identified as the ex wife's boyfriend, was subsequently arrested for intentional killing and unlawfully possessing and using a weapon, CNN reported.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, 43, a professor of business and marketing at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot dead on July 4 in Agia Paraskevi, a suburb of Athens, Greece.

He was shot multiple times in the neck and chest at close range in broad daylight. Police said Jeziorski, who was in Athens for a custody hearing involving his 10 year old twins, died on the spot. The children were under the custody of his ex-wife.

The ex wife's boyfriend admitted to the crime and told police he was carrying out her orders.

"I decided to put an end to this torture we were going through once and for all a month and a half ago," the suspect told police, adding that it was a "good opportunity" because Jeziorski was in Athens.

The suspect was driven by the three other conspirators to the spot where he waited for the professor on the day of the murder, reports said.

"I went up to him and shot him a couple of times, but I can't recall how many times," the man said.

The suspect claimed he purchased a firearm over a month ago and asked a Bulgarian friend to help him in "finding Przemek and scaring him so that he would not take our children away from us."

Authorities have apprehended five individuals associated with the offence: the ex wife, her boyfriend, two Albanian nationals, a Bulgarian, and one minor.

Although the boyfriend has admitted to killing Jeziorski and accused the ex-wife of complicity, she continues to deny any involvement.

Court proceedings suggested escalating hostilities stemming from a contentious international custody case.

According to court documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Jeziorski had filed a restraining order against his ex-wife in the months preceding the murder.

Jeziorski claimed in the filing that he was physically abused twice by the woman's boyfriend while he was picking up or dropping off the children.