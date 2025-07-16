UC Berkeley Marketing Professor Shot Dead By Masked Shooter In Greece

A UC Berkeley professor was shot dead in broad daylight in the Greek capital, Athens, on July 4. Przemyslaw (Przemek) Jeziorski, an economist and marketing professor at the Haas School of Business, was in Greece for a hearing on the custody of his two young children.

According to police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou, at approximately 4:15 pm, a masked shooter "approached the victim on foot and opened fire from close range," shooting the victim in the chest and neck.

Police found seven gunshot casings from a 9mm calibre gun at the location, and an investigation into the murder is underway. The incident took place in the northeast Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi, CNN reported.

Authorities are treating the shocking incident as a homicide and closely investigating all potential causes, including family involvement and possible contract killing.

The suspect is still at large over a week later, and Mr Jeziorski's friends and family are calling on the authorities to step up their efforts.

In a Facebook statement, Lukasz Jeziorski said his brother was on his way to meet his children when he was killed on a street near their home.

"My brother, Przemyslaw Jeziorski, went to meet his beloved children - Zoe and Angelo. He was murdered in cold blood on the road near the house where his children live," the Facebook statement read.

Lukasz further created a crowdfunding page on WhyDonate, asking for donations to "raise funds for legal fees, the repatriation of Przemek's remains to Poland, and related expenses."

"Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served," he added on the web fundraising page.

"To pursue legal action and support ongoing investigations... These efforts come with significant and urgent costs that my mother and I cannot manage on our own," Lukasz's WhyDonate statement read.

According to UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business profile, Przemyslaw Jeziorski held the Egon and Joan von Kaschnitz Distinguished Professorship in Business Administration.

Mr Jeziorski graduated from the University of Arizona with an MS in Mathematics and an MA in Economics, as well as a PhD in Economics from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He graduated from the Warsaw School of Economics with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Mr Jeziorski was described as a "loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley."

He was a renowned researcher in data analytics, industrial organisation, and marketing science. He cherished teaching and "sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students."