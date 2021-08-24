'Bas 1 Crore?': Sonu Sood's ROFL Reply To Man's Outlandish Request

Actor Sonu Sood, 48, was recently asked for Rs 1 crore from a Twitter user.

Sonu Sood has received more than his fair share of weird requests on social media, but the actor has managed to keep his sense of humour intact while responding to many of them. Since the pandemic struck last year, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of Covid relief work - arranging supplies, logistics, responding to requests of help on Twitter and starting a number of initiatives to support those who struggled in these tough times. The 48-year-old harnessed the power of social media, directly engaging with people who reached out to him on Twitter for help - and while a majority did have genuine concerns, a section of the Internet has also been flooding his feed with outlandish requests. Most recently, it was a man asking for Rs 1 crore.

On Sunday, Mr Sood shared a Twitter post on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Twitter user Mahendra Durge took to the comments section with a completely unrelated agenda. "Sir 1 crore do na mujhe (Sir, give me Rs 1 crore)," he wrote.

An amused Sonu Sood responded to the man with a tweet that has thousands in splits. "Bas 1 crore? Thode zyada hi maang lete (Only Rs 1 crore? You should have asked for more)," he wrote, ending his tweet with a laughing face emoji.

Sonu Sood's response has racked up over 23,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform. While many in the comments section praised his sense of humour, others made more hilarious demands of the actor.

Sonu Sood Got No Chill ???? https://t.co/tbZdp1LYgW — Aarav:)/ (@Aaravinsane2345) August 24, 2021

People asked for everything from new phones to suitable grooms

12 pro max plz ? 512gb variant . https://t.co/QXilUR1EKf — Gaurav Garg (@Gauravgarg0403) August 23, 2021

Sir, meri shaadi kara do yogya var dhund ke ???? — Miss Bharadwaj! (@Sayani_Pandit) August 23, 2021

Last year, Mr Sood's response to a teen asking for a PS4 gaming console had similarly become a hit on the platform. More recently, it was his reply to a man asking for an iPhone for his girlfriend that had thousands amused.