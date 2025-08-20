"Had Less Than Rs 1 Crore Until 40": MobiKwik CEO's Refreshing Take On Financial Success

The trend of finance influencers promoting unrealistic financial targets, such as accumulating Rs 10 crores or Rs 20 crores in a short period, can have a detrimental effect on the audience. Many young investors, eager to achieve similar success, may invest in high-risk financial products or schemes, potentially leading to significant financial losses. Recently, MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh, an IIT Delhi alumnus, shared his financial journey, revealing he had less than Rs 1 crore in savings by age 40. However, he emphasised that it ultimately worked out for him.

Mr Singh's remarks came after Sensibull CEO Abid Hassan slammed finance influencers promoting unrealistic targets and warned youngsters not to fall for promises of easily achieving Rs 10 crore. Both business leaders advised young people to first focus on their passions and long-term impact, as financial success will follow.

"Well said! Young people need to focus on impact and their calling in life the money will follow. Just FYI, till the age of 40, my savings were less than Rs 1 crore, and it's worked out fine," Mr Singh wrote as a response to Sensibull CEO's tweet.

See the tweet here:

Well said ! Young need to focus on impact and their calling in life the money will follow. Just FYI till the age of 40 my savings were less than Rs 1 crore and its worked out fine. Yes do save and do the SIP but that should be your side show. https://t.co/N9IJoHRuqG — Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) August 19, 2025

Mr Singh added that while saving and investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) is essential for young entrepreneurs, accumulating wealth shouldn't be their sole focus.

The discussion sparked a lively debate about get-rich-quick schemes and the pursuit of financial independence and early retirement (FIRE).

One user wrote, "Money isn't everything. Some of the happiest people I know earn modest incomes but have rich lives full of meaning."

Another commented, 'Exceptionally well put. In a world increasingly driven by noise and unrealistic benchmarks, this is a much-needed reminder. Financial milestones are personal, and the journey matters far more than performative comparisons."

A third said, "The problem isn't 10–20 Cr being aspirational. The problem is influencers making it sound like pocket change to sell you dreams. Same playbook that makes people feel ashamed of small homes, simple trips, or modest dinners. The middle class gets trapped chasing fake riches."