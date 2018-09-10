Barack Obama Recalls Moment He Was Kicked Out Of Disneyland

Former US President Barack Obama recalled the incident while addressing a rally in California on Saturday

Offbeat | | Updated: September 10, 2018 17:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Barack Obama Recalls Moment He Was Kicked Out Of Disneyland

The incident happened when Barack Obama visited Disneyland during college. (AFP Photo)

Turns out, the former US President Barack Obama was once kicked out of Disneyland for smoking while aboard an amusement ride.

The 44th US President recalled this significant episode while addressing a rally in California on Saturday, reported E! Online.

Obama said that the incident happened when he visited Disneyland for the second time during his college time and started smoking while taking a 'Gondola ride' at the amusement park.

He was only escorted out of the amusement park and not banned from it.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Barack ObamaDisneyland

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhTamil NewsDoorstep DeliveryNews in BanglaLive TVNovak DjokovicTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot DealsHyderabad Blasts

................................ Advertisement ................................