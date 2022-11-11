Band Performs 'Titanic' Song As Mall Starts Flooding. Old Video Goes Viral

The band members performed as water poured through the mall's roof.

All of us remember the famous movie 'Titanic' and the heart-wrenching scene when the eight-member band performed as the passengers panicked during the ship's sinking. To keep everyone calm, they all gathered in the first-class lounge and began to play. The band kept performing even as it became clear that they were going drown with the ship. In one amusing incident, visitors at a mall faced a similar situation when the place got flooded with water.

In a video shared on Reddit, one can see rainwater pouring down the roof of the mall and the floor filled with it. As the rainwater continues to flow, the band on the stage starts playing 'Titanic's track 'My Heart Will Go On' by Canadian singer Celine Dion. It is to be noted that the water is not much, but it is a strange sight to witness in a mall. The water doesn't seem to trouble the visitors as most people are seen standing and recording the video of the band. Some are even seen smiling and laughing at this unusual activity.

The video was initially shared in 2019 and was recorded by one visitor at the Plaza Patria Mall in Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico. The clip is going viral again now.

Watch the video here:



Internet users couldn't keep calm about this amusing sight. Several users commented on the Reddit post. The video, uploaded five hours ago, has received 97 percent upvotes.

One wrote, "Gentlemen, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight."

"At least people still have a sense of humor!," added another user.

A third person wrote, "Plot twist, this is a mall inside a mega cruise ship?"

"Did a pipe burst or is there so much water on the roof it is getting through," asked another user.

Another person commented, "Where is this mall? It's full of amazing performers. Everyone absolutely stepped up and nailed the moment.The band nailing their moment. The custodian nailing the joke.Maybe it's time to leave the Gallerias, and go back to indoor malls?"

