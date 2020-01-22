Baby's Priceless Reaction To Her First Ice Cream Has Internet In Stitches

Nine-month-old Blakely had the best reaction to her first ice cream cone.

She opens her mouth wide and takes a bite out of an ice cream cone. Her eyes pop wide open in surprise.

"Could something really be this good?" she seems to be thinking.

She clutches at the scoop of ice cream with both hands, as if afraid that someone would take it away from her. She opens her mouth wider and takes another bite - and then another - quickly, refusing to let go, hardly daring to believe her good luck as her parents dissolve into fits of laughter.

This is the scene that played out when a baby tasted ice cream for the first time. Nine-month-old Blakely's priceless reaction to the Baskin-Robbins cone has gone viral on social media and has left thousands in stitches.

The video was first posted on video-sharing platform TikTok by Blakely's mother, Brittani Jernigan. From there, it has made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Watch the video below:

The video has collected over 4 lakh views on TikTok, and many thousands more on Twitter. To many, Blakely's reaction to her first ice cream cone was strangely relatable.

This baby is my literal reaction I have with ice cream — Nichelle Sawyer (@grandtheftpiano) January 21, 2020

This baby eating ice cream for the first time is like me discovering Adblocker for the first time.#TuesdayMotivation#TuesdayMorning#funniestvideospic.twitter.com/YTQDhXCVQ4 — Avi Gavai (@Rantaramic) January 21, 2020

To others, it was downright hilarious.

"you can have this ice cream back when you can pry it from my cold, tiny hands"!!! 🤣 — Bernadette Morrow (@bern821) January 20, 2020

The eye-pop is priceless! — Jody B (@missusbarney) January 20, 2020

Her eyes got big once that ice cream hit her taste buds.😁Then it was give me that!🤣 pic.twitter.com/EYsFtunvPP — Loralie Hursman (@LoralieHursman) January 20, 2020

Brittani Jernigan, who recorded the now-viral moment, told news website Today that she rarely records anything.

"I honestly have no idea why I started recording. I never do stuff like that," she said. "My husband was giving her bites, so her back was to me, but I heard him laughing at her faces, and he gave her a lick of the ice cream. I was like, 'Turn her around so I can see!' And I was laughing and thought 'I should record this.'"

