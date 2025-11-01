Australian Woman Stuck In Traffic For 2 Hours Shares Heartwarming Experience With Indian Cab Driver

An Australian woman has gone viral on social media after she revealed how a cab driver in India looked after her after the car was stuck in traffic. Bree Steele, a podcaster and influencer who has been travelling across India since 2023, shared a video on Instagram titled, "Uber drivers in India are next level icons", where she stated that the cab was stuck due to the Chhath puja festivities when the driver went out of his way to bring refreshments for her.

"Uber drivers in India, or maybe just Mumbai, are icons! I was stuck in traffic for 2 hours because of Chhat Puja (the journey usually takes 15 minutes). My Uber driver was so kind!" said Steele, adding: "He stopped and bought us water, kebabs and a can of soft drink."

Steele said the driver even refused to take any money for the food and looked after her before dropping her at her designated spot.

"I've had so many Uber drivers in Mumbai look after me and help me, and it's so great! I had one driver famously get me through flood waters to the airport on time. One driver stopped to retrieve my shoe which fell out of the auto. And now this!" Steele wrote.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Thanks To The Driver'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over three lakh views and hundreds of comments with social media users pointing out that the majority of people had noble intentions.

"I'm afraid next Bollywood may be 'Uber ne bana di jodi'" said one user, while another added: "We Indians respect guests. You can see the same kind of hospitality across India."

A third commented: "Thanks to the Uber driver for keeping indians pride up.. And thank you for spreading positivity. In India we say 'atithi devo bhavah' which means, 'Our guests are like god to us'".

A fourth said: "Nice to commend when due, always nice to praise these guys who often get criticised and overlooked. These are our true ambassadors and make our journeys memorable."