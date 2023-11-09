Australian Surfer Laura Enever Conquers 43.6-Foot Wave, Sets New Women's Surfing Record

Australian surfer Laura Enever always loved the ocean.

Australian surfer Laura Enever has made history by officially breaking the world record for the largest wave ever paddled into by a woman. The 31-year-old surfed a monstrous 13.3-meter (43.6-foot) wave at Outer Reef on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, earlier this year. The wave, which was measured and verified by the World Surf League and Guinness World Records, dwarfed the previous record of 12.2 metres set by Andrea Moller in 2016.

According to Guinness World Records, for pro-athletes like Laura, who have dedicated their lives to the world of watersports, riding to such heights can be life-changing. Many wait all their lives for the chance to meet the wave; some of them, as is the case of Laura, are destined to make history.

"Laura is fearless, committed, and a real inspiration," declared Jessi Miley-Dyer, World Surf League Chief of Sport. "And I'm so proud to celebrate her."

"The WSL Big Wave Record Chase, which we introduced last season, has really allowed us to shine the spotlight on athletes like Laura who are pushing the boundaries of big wave surfing."

Laura Enever expressed her pride in surpassing Andrea Moller's record and her commitment to pushing the boundaries of big-wave surfing.

"And I know that the next girls, the next generation of female big wave surfers, are going to do the same," Laura told GWR.

"I would never be in this position if it weren't for all the big wave surfers who have come before me and paved the way, especially the really brave, courageous females who have always inspired me and made me feel like I could get out there and give it a crack," Laura declared to the WSL.

The world record for the largest wave ever paddled into by a man belongs to American surfer Aaron Gold. He rode a massive 19.2-metre wave at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii, in 2016. The record has yet to be broken.