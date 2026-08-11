"Attached To Cron Job": Woman Dumps Boyfriend Over AI-Managed Relationship

A social media post by a woman has sparked intense debate online after she revealed that her best friend broke up with her boyfriend because she found out that apparently an artificial intelligence (AI) agent was managing the relationship. The incident highlights growing concerns over how people rely on automated tools for personal and romantic interactions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a woman named Delia Lazarescu wrote, "I just found out my best friend broke up with her sf boyfriend over the weekend.

"I asked what happened," she added. "She goes 'I found out he had an AI agent managing the relationship."

"Turns out the thoughtful texts, the check-ins, the good morning messages, the conflict resolution, dinner date plans... all automated," she added. "My friend was emotionally attached to a cron job."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

After sharing the story online, the post quickly went viral across platforms. Social media users reacted with a mix of disbelief, humour, and frustration, commenting "Bro outsourced his love life" and "AI-generated affection".

While a small minority argued that the boyfriend was simply using tools at his disposal to become a better partner.

"So if you are dating a rich baron and he sends his butler with flowers, that's romantic, but an agent sending thoughtful texts is dystopian? Double standards much," one user argued.

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"That's actually horrifying. He outsourced the emotional labour to an algorithm and still expects credit for showing up? Hard pass," another user added.

"And allll of a sudden, I'm embarrassed by the fact that I spent a portion of my evening reading Zuck's super intelligence essay. Back to wanting AI out of my personal life, I return," a third user added.

"That's unfair. I know a couple in SF and they both use agents to schedule calls, dates, thoughtful messages, flirtation etc. They just check the activities at the end of the day," another user shared how AI is being used in relationships.