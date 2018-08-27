At Florida Krispy Kreme, Thief Demands Money And... Some Donuts Please

The man attempted to rob a Krispy Kreme store (Representational Image)

A thief in Florida, USA, was after more than just money - he also wanted some sweet treats to go with the cash. According to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department, the 45-year-old man entered a Krispy Kreme store and demanded $10 and $20 bills from the cash register... and some donuts. The incident took place on Friday morning at around 1.20 am.

However, the robbery at the popular donut chain was not to be a successful one.

"The clerk was shocked and didn't respond and then the robber repeated the same demand. The clerk summoned another employee and the robber made the same demands again. Both female clerks alerted the male clerk from the rear of the business who told the male to leave," wrote the police department in their Facebook post

He then fled the business on foot, and was found and arrested by police officers shortly after that. Fortunately, nobody was injured during the whole incident.

The man later admitted to the police that he had demanded money and he wanted donuts from the "secret menu."

The story left many on Facebook amused, collecting dozens of comments and hundreds of reactions.

"I don't believe in rewarding stupidity or bad behavior, but I would have gotten the guy a donut before taking him to jail. It could have been worse. He could have gone to McDonalds," jokes one commenter. "This would-be robber isn't guilty of completely bad decision making. I mean, he DID ask for donuts in addition to the cash," says another.

The man will now serve time at the county jail.

Back in November, a thief who broke into a house in Scotland was arrested after he fell asleep while eating a pie and a bag of Doritos.