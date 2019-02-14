Assam Police's Gully Boy-Inspired Rap Is Winning The Internet

Assam Police's tweet is inspired by the lyrics of 'Mere Gully Mein'

Offbeat | | Updated: February 14, 2019 13:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Police's Gully Boy-Inspired Rap Is Winning The Internet

Assam Police changed 'Gully Boy' to 'Gullible Boy' in their post.


Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opened to positive reviews this morning, but Gully Boy fever had taken over the Internet way before that. Soon after trailer for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer was released, memes, jokes and rhymes inspired by it took over the Internet. On Wednesday, Assam Police too shared a Gully Boy-inspired rap on Twitter, and it is winning hearts on the microblogging website. The post, as with all their posts, comes with an important social message - this time on cyber security.

Assam Police, changing the words 'Gully Boy' on the movie's poster to 'Gullible Boy', shared a verse that warns netizens against online scammers. The lyrics of their rap-verse are inspired by the song Mere Gully Mein from the movie - and it has already won them a lot of fans.

Read it below:

Since being shared online, their tweet has been inundated with praise

This isn't the first time that Assam Police has creatively tweaked the lyrics of popular songs to share social messages. In November, they warned netizens against fake news with a Bohemian Rhapsody post that was widely appreciated.

Before Assam Police, Mumbai Police also shared a Gully Boy post. They used a dialogue from the movie to raise awareness about traffic rules.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Assam policegully boyCyber security

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naraina FireRahul GandhiXUV300Triumph Street TwinMadhubalaValentine DayValentine Day 2019Live TVValentine's DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesArvind KejriwalMulayam Singh YadavDelhi WeatherWeatherGalaxy M30Oppo F11 ProMi Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................