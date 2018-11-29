Assam Police Warns Against Fake News With Bohemian Rhapsody Post

"Fact check before you forward. There's no escape from reality," wrote Assam Police

Offbeat | | Updated: November 29, 2018 13:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Police Warns Against Fake News With Bohemian Rhapsody Post

Assam Police's 'Bohemian Factsody' is winning social media with its creative wordplay


If social media can be used to spread fake news and false information, it can also be used to raise awareness about them. That's exactly what the Assam Police did when it shared a creative post warning against fake news - using a Bohemian Rhapsody reference, no less! Yesterday, Assam Police shared an altered version of the iconic Freddie Mercury song from its official Twitter handle, and the tweet is winning netizens over with its clever wordplay and creativity.

Considered to be one of the greatest songs of all times, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 1975 and has delighted music lovers since then. Assam Police took the lyrics of the song and altered them to make a point about fake news and forwarded messages.

"Fact check before you forward. There's no escape from reality," they wrote, further tweaking "Mama, I don't want to die," to "Mama, I don't want to lie."

The tweet comes at the heels of the recently-released biographical movie on Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, and even uses the movie's poster. However, instead of the word 'rhapsody', Assam Police's tweet reads 'Bohemian Factsody' and states that fake news is not factual.

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 400 'likes' and more than 200 'retweets', along with a ton of delighted comments from fans of the singer-songwriter. Here's how netizens reacted to the post:

In the past too, Assam Police's witty tweets have won social media over. Their tweet on stalking was appreciated by hundreds, including Kajol.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Assam PoliceBohemian Rhapsodyfake news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHysIS ISROBartolomé Esteban MurilloKartarpur Corridor2.0 ReviewAsus RogHonor 8CLost Wallet

................................ Advertisement ................................