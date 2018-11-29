Assam Police Warns Against Fake News With Bohemian Rhapsody Post

Assam Police's 'Bohemian Factsody' is winning social media with its creative wordplay

If social media can be used to spread fake news and false information, it can also be used to raise awareness about them. That's exactly what the Assam Police did when it shared a creative post warning against fake news - using a Bohemian Rhapsody reference, no less! Yesterday, Assam Police shared an altered version of the iconic Freddie Mercury song from its official Twitter handle, and the tweet is winning netizens over with its clever wordplay and creativity.

Considered to be one of the greatest songs of all times, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 1975 and has delighted music lovers since then. Assam Police took the lyrics of the song and altered them to make a point about fake news and forwarded messages.

"Fact check before you forward. There's no escape from reality," they wrote, further tweaking "Mama, I don't want to die," to "Mama, I don't want to lie."

The tweet comes at the heels of the recently-released biographical movie on Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, and even uses the movie's poster. However, instead of the word 'rhapsody', Assam Police's tweet reads 'Bohemian Factsody' and states that fake news is not factual.

Open your eyes,

Look up to the skies and see,

Real life is not a fantasy.



Fact check before you forward,

There's no escape from reality.



Mama, I don't wanna lie. #DontFakeItpic.twitter.com/nNxAQc9rDN — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 28, 2018

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 400 'likes' and more than 200 'retweets', along with a ton of delighted comments from fans of the singer-songwriter. Here's how netizens reacted to the post:

In the past too, Assam Police's witty tweets have won social media over. Their tweet on stalking was appreciated by hundreds, including Kajol.