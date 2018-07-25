Kajol Gives A Thumbs Up To Assam Police's #ThinkBeforeYouStalk Tweet

Kajol shared Assam Police's tweet last evening.

For a while now, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police has won over netizens for sharing interesting and entertaining tweets to drive home important messages on safety and security. Bengaluru city Police's Twitter account comes a close second. Now it looks like another Internet-savvy police department is using a similar method to get their message across. The official Twitter handle of Assam Police recently shared a message on stalking. The tweet, posted on July 23 has won the appreciation of many on Twitter, chief among them actor Kajol.

In a tweet posted last evening, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor shared Assam Police's #ThinkBeforeYouStalk message. "Compliment by respecting, not by stalking," she wrote on Twitter.

Compliment by respecting, not by stalking. https://t.co/JNSLtELy1t - Kajol (@KajolAtUN) July 24, 2018

Here's what Assam Police's had tweeted:

While Kajol's tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and more than 200 retweets, Assam Police's tweet has collected almost 800 'likes' and some 300 retweets. Twitter has appreciated the message with several comments as well.

"This is a superb move by Assam Police. Kudos. Yes stalking is a crime and in fact it is very dangerous," says one Twitter user. "Great initiatives taken up by Assam Police," says another. "Great message," says a third.

