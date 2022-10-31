Assam Man Pays Rs 50,000 In Coins To Buy Bike

The man deposited Rs 50,000 in coins as a down payment for the bike.

A small businessman from Assam's Karimganj district created a buzz on social media when he bought a bike by paying for it with a sack of coins.

Suranjan Roy, a resident of Ramkrishna Nagar area of Karimganj district, was saving to fulfill his dream of buying a bike. On Saturday evening, Mr Roy went to the TVS showroom near his house and expressed his desire to buy his dream bike to the showroom employees.

Suranjan Roy was saving for years to fulfill his dream of buying a bike

"He came to our showroom on Saturday evening. As per his wish, we showed him Apache 160 4V bike. After seeing the bike, the man told us that, he had Rs 50,000 in coins and he wants to buy the bike by depositing the amount as a downpayment," Barnali Paul, staff at the showroom said.

"At first, we were shocked at seeing the sack of coins but later, we discussed with our owner and decided to deliver the bike to the man," Paul added.

According to Mr Roy, he saved the coins for the past few years only for the purpose of bringing home the bike.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day