Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Is A Proud Dad As Son Starts Law School

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his family

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a proud father as his son, Nandil Biswa Sarma, joined the National Law School in Bengaluru. On Sunday, Mr Sarma shared a photo of him and his family dropping off Nandil at the college hostel at National Law School of India University (NLSIU or simply NLS). The photo shows the Assam chief minister with his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, his son Nandil and daughter Sukanya.

Nandil Sarma graduated from the prestigious Doon School as school captain in 2019. He reportedly dropped a year to prepare for law school entrance exams.

On Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: "Nandil has started a new journey of his life from this hostel room today. We just dropped him in the law School with lots of blessings."

Nandil has started a new journey of his life from this hostel room today. We just dropped him in the law School with lots of blessings. pic.twitter.com/6pXnYydoDG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2021

The chief minister also shared a video of Nandil's speech as School Captain of the Doon School in the year 2019. In his speech, Nandil spoke of his journey from a small boy from the Northeast who was "too scared to step out of the dormitory" to becoming the school captain.

Nandil will join National Law School,Bangalore today. Sharing his speech as School Captain of the Doon School in the year 2019-

Nandil Biswa Sarma, School Captain's Speech (2019) https://t.co/7jL9SXiuMb via @YouTube — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2021

Congratulatory messages for Nandil Sarma and his father have flooded Twitter.

Best Wishes to Nandil and Many Congratulations to the family! https://t.co/1xGbeKmXQn — Aditya Trivedi (@AdityaTrivedi_) October 31, 2021

Best wishes to Nandil. May Maa Kamakhya bless him with success. https://t.co/q4Mr7kg8vr — Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) October 31, 2021

"CM's son drops a year and works hard to get into NLSIU, India's top Law School with an AIR of 40 in CLAT," wrote one Twitter user, praising both son and father.

CM's son drops a year and works hard to get into NLSIU, India's top Law School with an AIR of 40 in CLAT. And, the CM despite his schedule does not forget the Pitrudharma & accompanies the son to settle him, just like a middle-class father would have. Himanta Da is pure gold🙏 — Kiran Mahasupakar | କିରଣ୍ ମହାସୁପକାର (@StrategyisLove) October 31, 2021

"This photo of @himantabiswa with family is so pure. You see the care of the father very clearly reflecting in this," said another.

In the end, we are all humans. This photo of @himantabiswa with family is so pure. You see the care of the father very clearly reflecting in this. https://t.co/VbszecjTKh — Tenzin N. Bhutia (@TNangs) October 31, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that he did not want his son to follow in his footsteps and join politics. It is good for him he stays away from politics as much as possible," Mr Sarma was quoted as saying by Times of India. "I do not want my son to step into in this world... the challenges we have faced, I don't think they'll be able to face such challenges."

