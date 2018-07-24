Aspiring Astrophysicist Graduates From College. He's Just 11

William Maillis was one of the students graduating from St. Petersburg College in Florida On July 21.

School, video games, cartoons... these are the things you'd associate with most preteens. But William Maillis isn't quite like most kids his age. For starters, he's looking at a career in astrophysics and has just graduated from college. All this at the young age of 11.

"Everybody has gifts from God. I was gifted with knowledge and science and history," he told Bay News 9.

On July 21, William was one of the students graduating from St. Petersburg College in Florida. He walked across the stage and received his 'associate in arts degree'.

William Maillis was the youngest St. Petersburg College graduate to walk across the stage today. At 11 years old, he now has an associate's degree & is attending USF next month to continue his education. What's his dream job? Watch @BN9 at 5pm to find out! pic.twitter.com/5nojGsh8G2 - Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) July 21, 2018

William's parents told ABC Action News that he was always on a "fast track." He could perform addition and subtraction when he was just a year-old. At the age of three, he learned the alphabet in six languages and by the time he turned 4-years-old, he could do Algebra.

According to Inquisitr, William was only 5-years-old when he was officially declared a "genius" by an Ohio state psychiatrist. He went on to become a highschool graduate at 9 and only two years later, he's graduated from college.

His next step will be to start classes at the University of South Florida. "I want to be an astrophysicist," William told Bay News 9. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."

He also hopes to complete his doctorate by the time he's 18.