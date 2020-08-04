As #UPSC Trends, Jokes And Congratulatory Posts Flood Twitter

UPSC jokes have flooded social media after Civil Services exam results were declared.

The hashtag #UPSC found a place on Twitter's trending list after Civil Services 2019 exam results were declared today. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services exam, recommending a total of 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other central services. As #UPSC began to trend on the microblogging platform, a number of civil servants welcomed successful candidates to the fold with congratulatory tweets, encouragement and reminisces of their own experiences.

Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, Government of India, welcomed successful candidates to the fraternity and shared a message for those who did not make it. "UPSC results have been announced. For those that could make it, welcome to the fraternity. For those that didn't, it is not the end of the world," he wrote.

IPS officer Arun Bothra recalled the day his own result was declared, writing that it happened during a time when phone lines were down and Hindi newspapers did not publish the names of successful candidates. "Came to know about my selection after two days. Full tension you see," he wrote on Twitter. He also shared a hilarious anecdote about his father's reaction to his selection.

You should ask my father's reaction. A friend called to congratulate him. He said :



'पढ़ा ही नहीं. पढ़ता तो IAS नहीं हो जाता'.



Somesh Upadhyay, IAS, also remembered the nerves he felt on the day his own UPSC result was declared.

Most thrilling moment:



IAS Rahul Kumar welcomed candidates to a "world of challenges and opportunities".

As did IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

Meanwhile, a number of jokes and lighthearted tweets also flooded the microblogging platform.

Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services exam 2019, while Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.