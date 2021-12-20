As Cold Wave Sweeps North India, Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter

A cold wave in North India has given rise to some hilarious memes on Twitter

Parts of North India may be shivering as the mercury drops, but that has not stopped meme-makers from showing off their creativity on social media. New Delhi today reported a record low temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season, as a cold wave swept across North India. A "severe" cold wave has also besieged Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Telangana and Rajasthan this winter. On Twitter, #Coldwave was among the top trends as people shared weather updates and posted memes and jokes to take the edge off.

Here is a look at some of the best #ColdWave memes and jokes that are trending online:

It's that time of the year in Delhi. #coldwavepic.twitter.com/dvWNWaSyom — Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) December 20, 2021

Film producer Nila Madhab Panda just wants to be woken up once winter ends

Okay 🥶 Wake me up once winter is gone 😂👇#coldwave#WINTERpic.twitter.com/9Wvpm4irJq — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) December 19, 2021

And several pics describing the state of North Indians surfaced online

North Indians right now- pic.twitter.com/yiGZxEsFeT — Juhi Chelani (@juhihemlata) December 18, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe cold wave conditions in parts of northwest India till December 21.

Two back-to-back western disturbances and the resultant slowing of cold northwesterly winds from Tuesday night will push the minimum temperature back up, said RK Jenmani, a senior scientist at the IMD.

A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.