As Cold Wave Sweeps North India, Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter

Parts of North India may be shivering as the mercury drops, but that has not stopped meme-makers from showing off their creativity on social media. New Delhi today reported a record low temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season, as a cold wave swept across North India. A "severe" cold wave has also besieged Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Telangana and Rajasthan this winter. On Twitter, #Coldwave was among the top trends as people shared weather updates and posted memes and jokes to take the edge off.
Here is a look at some of the best #ColdWave memes and jokes that are trending online:
It's that time of the year in Delhi. #coldwavepic.twitter.com/dvWNWaSyom— Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) December 20, 2021
One friend who is always feeling cold..— Archana (@archie_sachdeva) December 20, 2021
😂#coldwavepic.twitter.com/6KE1TFFzqJ
#coldwave#winter— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) December 19, 2021
North Indian after touching water before Bath 😅 pic.twitter.com/D58el1NKly
Film producer Nila Madhab Panda just wants to be woken up once winter ends
Okay 🥶 Wake me up once winter is gone 😂👇#coldwave#WINTERpic.twitter.com/9Wvpm4irJq— Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) December 19, 2021
And several pics describing the state of North Indians surfaced online
#coldwave— Deep shikha Chauhan (@Dchshikha) December 19, 2021
North Indian people right now :-🤣👇#WinterIsComingpic.twitter.com/gLoZqbgRz1
North Indians right now- pic.twitter.com/yiGZxEsFeT— Juhi Chelani (@juhihemlata) December 18, 2021
Delhiites right now ❄️❄️....#Delhi#WINTERpic.twitter.com/Zqk06A2FWu— Mayank Jaiswal (@MayankJ_16) December 19, 2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe cold wave conditions in parts of northwest India till December 21.
Two back-to-back western disturbances and the resultant slowing of cold northwesterly winds from Tuesday night will push the minimum temperature back up, said RK Jenmani, a senior scientist at the IMD.
A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.Click for more trending news