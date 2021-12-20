Delhi Records 3.1 Degrees As Cold Wave Sweeps North India

The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory.

New Delhi today recorded its lowest temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius this season, as the cold wave sweeping across North India hit the national capital.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Telangana and parts of Rajasthan have reported a cold wave this winter. Rajasthan's city of Churu recorded a temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celcius, while Srinagar, in Kashmir, reported a subzero minimum of minus 5.8 degrees Celcius.

The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius in Delhi was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory today, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.