At 4.6 Degrees, Delhi Records This Winter's Coldest Morning So Far

Delhi witnessed the season's coldest morning on Sunday with the city recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office had yesterday predicted cold wave and severe cold wave conditions over northwest India during the next three days, followed by an improvement thereafter.

The minimum temperatures were below normal temperature at many places over Himachal Pradeesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, said an IMD forecast bulletin this morning.