Watch: Artist's 3D Rangoli Leaves Social Media Users Stunned

Social media has become a vibrant platform for artists to showcase their creativity and gain recognition. The variety of artistic expressions, using different mediums and techniques, is truly captivating.

Recently, an artist named Divya Baid amazed Instagram users with her stunning 3D rangoli. Many have watched it repeatedly, trying to unravel its secrets.

Ms Baid's talent lies in crafting intricate images using rangoli colors, as showcased in her impressive portfolio across social media.

In this particular video, she starts by drawing what appears to be an ordinary carpet. However, as the video progresses, the image undergoes a mind-bending transformation. To truly appreciate the effect, watching the entire clip is essential.

The video, uploaded four days ago, has amassed nearly 50 million views, over 13 lakh likes, and several comments. Instagram users are impressed by Ms Baid's artistic skills, with some calling it mind-blowing and others left speechless by the reveal.

An individual aptly described the experience: "It took me two watches to understand what's happening here. Amazing!"

"What in the name of inception is going on here," a second commented.

"When you brushed off the mat, my eyes widened," a third remarked.