Army Chief's Viral Push-up Session With Specially-Abled Child Wins Hearts

People described General Dwivedi as a "real hero" and praised the child.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi joined a specially-abled child for push-ups at Delhi marathon
  • Event was part of 79th Gallantry Day to honor Indian Army's courage and dedication
  • Crowd cheered "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as the duo performed push-ups on stage
In a heartwarming moment going viral on social media, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi joins hand with a specially-abled child for a fun-filled push-up session at the 'Shaurya Veer - Run for India' marathon in Delhi. 

In the video, the crowd can be seen cheering and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as the duo did push-ups together on stage.

Watch video here:

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi flagged off the event. In the middle of the event, he won the hearts of the people by doing push-ups with a specially abled child on the stage. The marathon was a part of the 79th Gallantry Day celebrations across the country, aimed at paying tribute to the courage and dedication of the Indian Army. 

When the child started doing push-ups on the stage at Cariappa Parade Ground, the audience was clapping enthusiastically. Seeing the enthusiasm of the child, General Dwivedi also joined him. 

Social Media Reaction 

The video of this emotional moment quickly went viral on social media. People described General Dwivedi as a "real hero" and praised the courage of the child.

One user wrote, "Pushups so effortlessly at the age of 61."

Another user noted, "I felt ashamed of myself, Need to go to gym again."

"And this is why ladies and gentlemen we respect our Armed Forces," added a third user. 

