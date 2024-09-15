Are Banks Closed For Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan Next Week? Details Inside

Bank Holidays in September: Banks in Sikkim will be closed on September 17

Bank Holidays: All public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed on September 18 in observance of Eid-e-Milad. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Maharashtra government have moved the Eid-e-Milad holiday to September 18.

Originally scheduled for September 16, the date was shifted after discussions among Muslim community leaders to prevent it from coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

For urgent cash needs, online banking services and mobile banking apps will remain operational, barring any specific notifications. Additionally, ATMs will be accessible for cash withdrawals.

Bank Holidays in September 2024:



Banks in Sikkim will be closed on September 17 for Indra Jatra, and in Kerala, on September 18 for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

Also Read| List Of Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check State-Wise List



As bank holidays vary across states, and not all are nationwide, it's recommended to check with your local branch or app notifications for a confirmed schedule.

Next week also brings a long weekend in some states, with holidays on September 21 (Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi - Kerala), September 22 (Sunday - pan-India), and September 23 (Heroes' Martyrdom Day - Haryana).

In total, Indian banks will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and various regional and religious festivals. It's advisable to plan your banking needs accordingly.

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for September 2024:

September 16 (Monday): In Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, banks will be shut to mark Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e Milad

September 17 (Tuesday): To mark Indrajatra /Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi), banks will remain closed in Gangtok and Raipur

September 18 (Wednesday): Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Pang-Lhabsol in Gangtok

September 20 (Friday): In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed on the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 21 (Saturday): In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, the financial institutions will be shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

September 22 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

September 23 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

September 28 (Saturday): Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

September 29 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

Past: September 1 (Sunday), September 7 (Ganesh Chaturthi), September 8 (Sunday / Nuakhai), September 13 (Ramdev Jayanti), September 14 (Second Saturday / Onam), September 15 (Sunday).



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)