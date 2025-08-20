Another Billionaire Planning To Visit Titanic Wreck Two Years After Oceangate Disaster: Report

Two years after the Oceangate disaster killed five people, a billionaire is planning to visit the Titanic wreck, which is located 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic Ocean, the New York Post reported. The trip is expected to cost around $10 million.

Ever since the Oceangate tragedy happened, no one has visited the shipwreck of the Titanic, a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage.

However, the ship continues to charm marine explorers who want to see the wreck 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean.

Also Read | Air India Pilot Praised For Smooth Landing In Mumbai Despite Heavy Rain, Video Goes Viral

"Besides it being a wreck of historical significance, the fact that it lies at such great depth makes it fascinating to visit," Patrick Lahey, CEO of Triton Submarines, told The Post.

"Titanic is a wreck that's covered in marine life and soft coral. People want to go there for the same reason that they want to climb Mount Everest."

However, the Oceangate tragedy has raised concerns over deep-sea tourism and safety. As per the report, Triton Submarines is working on a $20 million submersible designed to safely reach the Titanic wreck.

Lahey said that the sub will undergo full safety certification, unlike the Titan submersible that imploded in 2023. As per Triton's plans, the sub is estimated to be finished by next year. "I'm very excited to be building this and to change the narrative."

Also Read | This French-Style Restaurant Launches UK's First Water Menu For Non-Drinkers

Who Is Going To Visit The Titanic Wreck?

The billionaire's name has not been revealed, but a source told the media outlet that it's a recognisable name. The person wants to be the first to visit the Titanic wreck since the Oceangate disaster.

The report mentioned that a few billionaires reportedly have their own submersibles, including Ray Dalio, a Wall Street magnate and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

"I heard that somebody is going down to the Titanic in a couple of weeks," a source told The Post. "What I can tell you is that it's a billionaire. Going down there will cost $10 million. You would recognise his name. He'll want to make an announcement that he is the first person to go to the Titanic since the tragedy."