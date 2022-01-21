Anmol Ambani, Mom Tina And Fiancee Khrisha In Supriya Sule's Pics

Anmol Ambani, photographed with Khrisha Shah in Supriya Sule's post.

Speculation regarding Anmol Ambani's upcoming wedding intensified after Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule took to Instagram this morning to share some pictures from what appears to be an Ambani family function. The first in the series of six pictures shows Tina Ambani with son Anmol and his fiancee Khrisha Shah. Also in the photo are Ms Sule and Rima Kapoor, whose son Armaan Jain is reportedly a close friend of Anmol Ambani's. The next picture also features Anil Ambani.

"Congratulations Krisha and Anmol [sic]," Supriya Sule wrote while sharing the photos - giving rise to speculation that the pictures were clicked during Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's engagement, or perhaps a pre-wedding function. Supriya Sule is currently a Member of Parliament from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Maharashtra.

Take a look at her post here:

Tina Ambani had earlier hinted at her son's upcoming wedding in December on Instagram. Several close friends of the Ambanis had shared congratulatory messages for the couple in December.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among those who had congratulated Anmol and Khrisha, sharing a photo of the couple showing off their rings. "Anmol & Krisha love and congratulations. Blessings on this togetherness [sic]," he had written last month.

T 4128 - Anmol & Krisha love and congratulations ❤️???? Blessings on this togetherness ???????????? pic.twitter.com/XokBW7Rt08 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Tina Ambani's niece, Antara Motiwala Marwah, and Armaan Jain had also shared congratulatory messages for Anmol and Khrisha last month.

After that, Tina Ambani's new year greeting on Instagram featured Khrisha Shah, which the Internet took to be confirmation of the engagement.

Anmol Ambani is the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani. Tina Ambani's new year photo featured her husband, Anmol and Khrisha as well as her younger son, Anshul Ambani.