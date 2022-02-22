Anmol Ambani And Khrisha Shah Wedding: The Bride's Lehenga Was Designed By...

Khrisha Shah chose a bridal red lehenga for her Mumbai wedding.

While Sabyasachi lehengas have become almost synonymous with high-profile weddings, Khrisha Shah went a different way when she married Anmol Ambani over the weekend. Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding was a fun-filled affair that took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade house, Sea Wind, in Mumbai. Anmol is the elder son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina, while Khrisha is the co-founder and CEO of social media website Dysco.

For her pheras, Khrisha Shah looked radiant in an Anamika Khanna lehenga. She opted for a bridal red lehenga with all-over embroidery featuring floral motifs. Her look was completed with diamond and emerald jewellery and silver kaleeras.

Designer Anamika Khanna shared photos of the bride on Instagram Stories this morning.

Meanwhile, Dolly Jain - saree-draper to the stars - shared a video of Khrisha Shah getting ready for the big day.

A photo shared by Dolly Jain also shows her posing with the bride. "Hello Mrs. Khrisha Anmol Ambani!" she wrote. "What a gorgeous bride you are and what an honour it was to dress you."

Photos shared on social media by guests indicate that the pre-wedding functions included a haldi, mehendi and chooda ceremony. For one of her pre-wedding functions, Khrisha opted for a gorgeous blue and pink lehenga by Jayanti Reddy.

In the recent past, several celebrity brides have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding. The list includes Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Patralekhaa, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Neha Kakkar and more.

However, Anamika Khanna is not without her own enviable list of celebrity customers. Rhea Kapoor chose an ivory lehenga by the designer for her August 2021 wedding to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Before that, Mira Kapoor had opted for Anamika Khanna creations for both her wedding and wedding reception. For her 2015 wedding to Shahid Kapoor, Mira had chosen a pale pink Anamika Khanna outfit. Her ivory lehenga for the reception was also from the designer's shelves.

