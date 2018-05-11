Animals Beat The Heat With Coolers, Sprinklers At National Parks

Animals being cooled off at the Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur.

Coolers & hay curtains installed in tiger enclosures at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park to help animals beat the heat, also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free ranging animals like bears & deers, sprinklers installed and resting places made in the open. pic.twitter.com/sqegetdUId - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018

Rajasthan: Animals being bathed thrice a day, coolers installed for them at Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur to help them beat the heat. A change in their diet also introduced to keep them healthy during the season. (1.5.2018) pic.twitter.com/xxUKZhsTMh - ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

Coimbatore: Special measures being taken by zoo authorities for animals in view of rising mercury. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/jSxyOojsay - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018