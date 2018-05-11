Animals Beat The Heat With Coolers, Sprinklers At National Parks

A change in diet has also been introduced

Offbeat | Edited by | Updated: May 11, 2018 10:04 IST
48 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Animals Beat The Heat With Coolers, Sprinklers At National Parks

Animals being cooled off at the Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur.

With the mercury rising, national parks and zoos across the country are taking steps to help the animals beat the heat.  At Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, coolers and hay curtains have been installed in animal enclosures.

In order to ensure no change in their behavioural pattern, sprinklers have been installed near the resting places of bears and tigers.

"We have provided coolers in the animal enclosures and traditional khas khas (hay) curtains have also been installed. This helps the animal cool off," said Director, Van Vihar National Park, Sunita Rajaura.

"Shades have been constructed near the water bodies to help the animals avoid the extreme heat," she added.
 
The management is also changing the diets accordingly, and the medical staff has been kept on alert.

Comments
Van Vihar is not the only place to have taken steps to ensure that animals stay cool during the scorching summer. At the Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur, animals are bathed thrice a day and coolers have been installed for them. There too, a change of diet has been introduced to keep them healthy.
 
At the Coimbatore Zoo, meanwhile, animals and birds like swans are receiving baths to help them stay cool.
 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Van Vihar National Parkanimals in summerMachiya Safari Park

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................