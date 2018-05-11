Animals Beat The Heat With Coolers, Sprinklers At National Parks

In order to ensure no change in their behavioural pattern, sprinklers have been installed near the resting places of bears and tigers.
"We have provided coolers in the animal enclosures and traditional khas khas (hay) curtains have also been installed. This helps the animal cool off," said Director, Van Vihar National Park, Sunita Rajaura.
"Shades have been constructed near the water bodies to help the animals avoid the extreme heat," she added.
Coolers & hay curtains installed in tiger enclosures at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park to help animals beat the heat, also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free ranging animals like bears & deers, sprinklers installed and resting places made in the open. pic.twitter.com/sqegetdUId- ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2018
The management is also changing the diets accordingly, and the medical staff has been kept on alert.
Rajasthan: Animals being bathed thrice a day, coolers installed for them at Machiya Safari Park in Jodhpur to help them beat the heat. A change in their diet also introduced to keep them healthy during the season. (1.5.2018) pic.twitter.com/xxUKZhsTMh- ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018
At the Coimbatore Zoo, meanwhile, animals and birds like swans are receiving baths to help them stay cool.
Coimbatore: Special measures being taken by zoo authorities for animals in view of rising mercury. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/jSxyOojsay- ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018
trending news