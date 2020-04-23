Angry Alligator Wreaks Havoc In Family's Backyard. Watch

Big George the alligator ransacked the Lossada family's backyard.

A family from South Carolina in US has shared photos and videos of the angry alligator that ransacked their yard on Monday. The large reptile, known locally in the town of Hilton Head as Big George, visited the Lossada family home earlier this week as he wandered away from his lagoon.

"We see those everyday, but never in the backyard knocking everything down," said Fernando Lossada to The Island Packet, explaining that there are lagoons in front and behind their home. "This is to the next level."

Big George was in a bad mood when he reached the Lossada family home for he wreaked havoc on the property. The alligator tossed the fire pit, knocked over patio furniture - breaking some things in the process - and smashed his tail into the glass door.

"He was angry," said Mr Lossada, who was at work when the alligator appeared. "He was very angry." He added that his mother called him in panic on seeing the reptile in their yard, following which he rushed back home. A video he shared on Facebook shows the gator rolling around in anger after being restrained.

" He is huge, that's too scary!" wrote one person in the comments section. "This is TERRIFYING," remarked a Facebook iser.

Another video shared by Mr Lossada on Facebook shows him enjoying a hose shower in the family's backyard.

The alligator was eventually restrained and escorted back to the lagoon by four security guards.

"As long as he doesn't hurt anybody, they just put him back in the water," Mr Lossada said. "This is his home, and he's not hurting anybody. We just need to be careful."