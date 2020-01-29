And The (Current) Winner In The Sussex Vs Cambridge Instagram War Is...

Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate's Kensington Royal Instagram account last year.

Some say that battle lines were drawn the day Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched their own Instagram page in April last year. Their decision led to the creation of @SussexRoyal - an Instagram account separate from @KensingtonRoyal that they had previously shared with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Others say that the 'Instagram war' only began in earnest last week after Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram account hit 11 million followers, catching up with the much older @KensingtonRoyal account.

Either way, the Sussex vs Cambridge contest for the most number of followers has captured social media's attention - leading to multiple news stories, tweets, Facebook posts and even some memes over the last few days.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit 11 million on Instagram as the number of followers skyrocketed following their shock announcement about stepping down as senior royals.

On Sunday, however, it seemed like the Sussexes not only caught up with - but even surpassed - the Kensington Royal account which was launched back in 2015. Their numbers finally overtook William and Kate's, standing at 11.1 million Insta followers.

The news gave Prince Harry and Meghan's fans something to cheer about - but only briefly.

Many people supported the Sussex couple and surpassed Cambridge. The Sussex couple Instagram account is not yet 1 year old. The British royal family lost 11.1 million fans. Too proud of the Sussex couple. pic.twitter.com/AyoQ7QQx5s — Rachel22 (@Rachel243471957) January 26, 2020

As of the time of writing, the Kensington Royal account seems to have caught up with Sussex Royal. Both the accounts currently have 11.1 million followers each. While Kate and William have shared 1,990 posts, Harry and Meghan have posted 187 times on the photo and video-sharing platform.

BBC reports that Harry and Meghan's Instagram account took five hours and 45 minutes to reach one million followers when it was launched in April 2019, setting a world record.