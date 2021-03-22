Ananya Panday To Kiara Advani: Celebs Who Walked The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week

These Bollywood celebrities made a splash at Lakme Fashion Week.

Bollywood stars raised the glamour quotient even higher at Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The fashion gala, which opened Tuesday, is being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Every year, Lakme Fashion Week attracts not just the best of the fashion industry but also some of the biggest names in Bollywood. That, at least, did not change this year even as LFW made history by going 'phygital' -- blending on-ground events with digital ones -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a look at Bollywood celebrities who set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

Bollywood star Ananya Panday played the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale showstopper as she walked the ramp for Ruchika Sachdeva. "I'm beyond thrilled! It's a big moment for me to be the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale showstopper at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. I just wanted to have loads of fun on the ramp and enjoy every second of it," the Khaali Peeli actress told NDTV Swirlster.

Lara Dutta Bhupati turned showstopper for handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta and wore a traditional Assamese Mekhela Chador.

Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Divya Khosla Kumar were also spotted at the fashion week.

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal's fashion show on Sunday. For the show, Athiya wore an easy breezy yellow lehenga with a matching jacket and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza defined elegance as she turned showstopper for 'The Fusion Edit' by Taneira.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra on day four. While Kiara dazzled in a silver lehenga from Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooriyat, Kartik Aaryan turned heads in a black indo-western outfit.

The Lakme Fashion Week 2021, which concluded on Sunday, was held partly on ground in Mumbai.

