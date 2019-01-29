'He Tried To Match His Tie To My Gown': Ananya Birla's Sweet Post For Her Dad Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ananya Birla poses with her father, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with her father, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. "I don't understand how he understands me so deeply!" Ananya captioned the picture, which shows father and daughter hugging as they pose for the camera. "Love you so much papa."

"He tried his best to match his tie to the colour of my gown .. and he almost succeeded," Ananya added, also revealing that the billionaire industrialist is on Instagram with a secret account.

"Papa, you can see this from your secret account that you created just to stalk me," wrote Ananya, adding the laughing-face emoji and the hashtag #takemebacktuesday to complete her caption.

See her post below:

The picture appears to have been clicked in November last year, during an event where 24-year-old Ananya was named in GQ's list of the 50 most influential young Indians.

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 10,000 'likes' and a ton of comments, with some trying to guess Mr Birla's secret Instagram handle.

"Adorable," wrote one person in the comments section. "Successful businessman and now proud father," said another.

This isn't the first time that Ananya Birla has treated fans and followers to pictures with her father. In April last year, she had shared another pic with him that had gone viral on Instagram with over 33,000 'likes'.

Ananya Birla launched her debut song Livin The Life in 2016.