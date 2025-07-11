Kumar Mangalam Birla Joins Top US-India Business Forum

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has been appointed to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board of Directors. He joins as a Member of the Board's Executive Committee.

"It is an honour to join the USISPF Executive Committee," he said.

Mr Birla leads the Aditya Birla Group, India's third-largest conglomerate and the biggest Indian greenfield investor in the US, with over $15 billion invested across 15 states in metals, carbon black, and chemicals.

One of the Group's key US projects is a $4.1 billion investment in Bay Minette, Alabama, to build the country's first fully integrated aluminium rolling and recycling plant in 40 years. The facility, developed by Novelis - its US subsidiary and the world's largest aluminium recycler - is also the largest industrial investment in Alabama's history.

"In a short span, USISPF has become a strong force in shaping and strengthening the strategic and economic ties between the United States and India," Mr Birla said. "It's work in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and trust between the two nations has made a meaningful difference. We are very proud to be the largest Indian investor in the United States and are committed to expanding our investments in the country."

Mr Birla also received the 2025 Global Leadership Award at the USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, for his contributions to international business and strengthening US-India economic ties.

The USISPF is an independent, non-profit group that works to strengthen US-India ties. Based in Washington, DC, with an office in New Delhi, it connects businesses and governments to boost cooperation. Its members include global companies worth over $10 trillion and employing more than 6 million people.

"The US-India partnership is among the most consequential partnerships in the world," Mr Birla said. "When our two nations come together with purpose and clarity, they can shape the arc of global commerce and innovation for the better."

John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF and CEO of JC2 Ventures, said, "Mr Birla joining the Executive Committee will help steer USISPF to new horizons and uncharted paths, as we continue to grow and define this accelerated partnership."

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe and Vice Chair of the Executive Committee, and a USISPF board member, said Mr Birla's "visionary leadership and transformative impact on global business" would be invaluable to the Forum's mission.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation and fellow Vice Chair, added, "His exceptional leadership, global vision, and entrepreneurial drive will strengthen the Board and our mission."

Over the past 30 years, Mr Birla has transformed the Aditya Birla Group into a $66 billion global company. Today, the Group operates in more than 40 countries, has a market value of over $100 billion, and employs 180,000 people. He has also led over 60 acquisitions worldwide, one of the highest by any Indian multinational.