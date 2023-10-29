'Extremely Honoured': Nita Ambani Receives Global Leadership Award For Philanthropy

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum awarded Nita Ambani in Delhi (ANI)

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani here on Sunday expressed her gratitude after being felicitated with the 2023 Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum awarded Nita Ambani at an event held in the national capital.

"I feel extremely honoured and privileged to receive this award...As Reliance Foundation we have reached out to 75 million people in India and what is closest to my heart is empowering women, educating our young children, education and sports for all. Every child must have the right to play and a right to learn...," Nita Ambani said.

She further expressed joy as the International Olympic Committee decided to make cricket an Olympic sport and emphasized that after 128 years Cricket will make an entry at the Olympics in the US at the LA Games 2028.

"We brought the Olympic movement back to our country after a gap of 40 years...The IOC made cricket an Olympic sport. After 128 years Cricket will make an entry at the Olympics in the US at the LA Games 2028," she said.

Nita Ambani further pointed out that if India is taking Cricket to the US, it might bring Baseball to India.

"As we take cricket to the US we might bring baseball to India...The exchange of sports is an exchange of dreams and friendships. It is a story of fortitude and resilience...," she added.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Olympic Games will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the ongoing 141st IOC session held in Mumbai.

