Anand Mahindra's Video Highlights Benefits Of Mobile Devices

"We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world," wrote Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a man using sign language over a video call.

A video shared by businessman Anand Mahindra highlights how modern technology is helping the specially-abled. Mr Mahindra took to Twitter this afternoon to share the short video which shows a man using a mobile phone. In the video, he is seen sitting on the steps of a sweet shop, using sign language over a video call to talk to someone.

Mr Mahindra, who often shares inspiring and funny posts, highlighted the video as an example of how mobile devices have opened up new avenues of communication for many.

"We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world," wrote Anand Mahindra. "It's good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us..."

His post on the microblogging platform has collected more than 3,000 'likes' and a number of supportive comments. Many Twitter users agreed with Mr Mahindra's statement while praising the video as "sweet" and "touching".

Anand Mahindra, an active Twitter user, often shares thoughtful, funny and touching clips with his 7 million followers. Just a few weeks ago, he served up some Friday morning motivation with a kabbadi video that impressed many. Before that, it was a picture of children playing carrom in the mud that the businessman hailed as "inspiring".

