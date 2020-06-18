Anand Mahindra's Reaction To Being On List Of India's 'Cleanest Promoters'

Anand Mahindra occupied the third spot on a list of cleanest promoters in India.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has been ranked at the third spot on a list of India's "cleanest promoters" in an exercise conducted by Harsh Mariwala. Mr Mahindra, 65, called the inclusion a "huge positive as well as a huge responsibility" on Twitter this afternoon, adding that the Mahindra Group is committed to living up to the faith that people have placed in it.

Last week, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico, conducted a survey on Twitter to find the cleanest promoters in India. "In your opinion, who are the cleanest promoters in India with high levels of governance?" he asked his 8.7 lakh Twitter followers. "Do share your thoughts in a week & I'll share the results," Mr Mariwala added.

His Twitter poll received more than 350 responses over the course of one week. This afternoon, Mr Mariwala shared the results of the survey in a tweet. His list placed Anand Mahindra at the third spot - right below Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, and Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited.

"Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility," wrote Anand Mahindra while responding to Mr Mariwala's tweet. "@MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people's faith in us," he added, tagging the official Twitter account of Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra's response has received over 1,300 'likes' and a number of reactions. Take a look:

Mr Mariwala's list of 15 cleanest promoters in India also placed Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy at the fifth and sixth spots respectively.