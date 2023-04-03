Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Tweet Is All About 'One Step At A Time'

Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video that will inspire you to build your future.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing quirky and informative posts that attract the attention of social media users. His "Monday Motivation" messages are meant to give his followers a boost on the very first day of the work week. This time, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video that will inspire you to build your future.

In the video posted by Mr Mahindra, a man can be seen installing a huge TV screen. He can be seen fitting the tiles one by one as the screen gets completed smoothly.

In the caption, he wrote, "Think of each week as being one more 'tile' that you're installing to build your eventual 'big picture.' One step at a time: That's the most reliable & durable way of building your future...#MondayMotivation"

Think of each week as being one more 'tile' that you're installing to build your eventual 'big picture.' One step at a time: That's the most reliable & durable way of building your future…#MondayMotivation

pic.twitter.com/vsef31veO5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2023

The video was originally posted by How Things Work on Twitter. So far, the video has gathered over 3 lakh views. Several social media users shared their viewpoints in the comments section. A user commented, "The idea of thinking of each week as a 'tile' that you're installing to build your eventual 'big picture' is a great way to approach life. It's important to remember that success and progress don't happen overnight, but instead are the result of consistent effort over time."

"Nailed it!! There could not be any other way to present it better. Absolute motivation at the week beginning and 1st working day of the month. Positivity personified," another user wrote.

"I believe this approach also helps build resilience, as it encourages you to persevere through setbacks & continue working toward your goals. Over time, the 'tiles' you install each week will come together to form a bigger, more complete picture of your achievements & progress," the third user wrote.

