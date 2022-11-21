Anand Mahindra's 'Bird's Eye View' Post Has Monday Motivation Message: 'Always Start With Big Picture'

Anand Mahindra often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his active social media presence, shared a motivational video on Monday for his 10 million followers on Twitter. The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted a short clip that captured an aerial view of the Alps recorded from an eagle's flight. In the caption of his post, he said that he finds it helpful to start this week by constantly looking at the bigger picture instead of getting caught in the nitty-gritty.

"A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a 'bird's eye view.' I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivation," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

A mini-cam hooked on to this magnificent bird allows us to literally get a 'bird's eye view.' I find it useful to start a week by trying to always start with the big picture instead of getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty right away #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/sTLNwSMXYa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2022

Mr Mahindra shared the video just a few hours ago and it has since accumulated a whopping 1.3 million views and nearly 5,000 likes.

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, "What I should learn from this bird is the height of mountains are like problems, my wings are the opportunities. I should believe in me & fly high by ignoring the mountains #natuare learnings."

Another said, "That's correct sir, but now technology has given drone so one can see 'bird's eye view' without bird. But yes, looking problems from a distance helps one solve faster as they look small."

"It's magnificent, awesome, very rare view," commented a third. "And it's eyes are scanning the ground and Sky for a prey," added a fourth.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 10 million followers on Twitter. Previously, he even shared an amusing video of a dog that perfectly encapsulated morning feeling.

