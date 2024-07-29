Anand Mahindra's Big Shoutout To Rapper Sooraj Cherukat: ''Extraordinary, Raw Videos''

Mr Mahindra praised the Kerala-born artist's recent performance called ''Big Dawgs''

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on X, regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 11.2 million followers. The 68-year-old businessman also shares inspiring stories of people who have achieved great success in their respective fields. He recently expressed his admiration for Indo-American rapper Sooraj Cherukat, who has been making waves with his ''authentic sound and his extraordinary, raw videos.''

Mr Mahindra praised the Kerala-born artist's recent performance called ''Big Dawgs'', which has taken the internet by storm, creating a massive buzz and garnering millions of views. He also shared a screenshot from the video that shows the rapper riding a car inside the infamous ''Well of Death'', a heart-stopping stunt.

''Have posted recently about astonishingly talented young women of Indian origin making waves in indigenous American music genres. Now here's Sooraj Cherukat, @Hanumankind1 @hanumankind (Insta) who's rapping his way to global recognition,'' he said.

''Rap may not be for everyone, but this guy from Kerala & now Bengaluru via Texas is popping eyes across to U.S. for his authentic sound & his extraordinary, raw videos. Especially his latest: Big Dawgs, which features the Well of Death. Seems like there's no form of music young Indian trailbreakers can't cross into,'' he added.

Mr Mahindra also shared a YouTube link to Sooraj Cherukat's viral hit posted on July 10, which has garnered an impressive 4.1 million views. The rapper dedicated the powerful song to the unsung heroes who risk their lives daily to make a living.

Watch the video here:

Internet users thanked him for spotlighting emerging talent and celebrated the global recognition of Indian artists. Reacting to his post, one user wrote, ''Thanks for highlighting the talented youths. You are a great person with a positive outlook and encouraging talent.''

Another said, ''Indians will rule the world.'' A third commented, ''Wonderful tune... I still need to understand the lyrics, but Wonderful rap and video!!''

A fourth added, ''Sir.. you always find something new for us.''

A few days back, he gave a shoutout to Pranysqa Mishra, a 9-year-old girl of Indian descent, who won over the judges on America's Got Talent with her stunning singing skills.