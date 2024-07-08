Watch: Anand Mahindra Bowled Over By Indian-Origin Girl's Stunning Performance On 'America's Got Talent'

Pranysqa Mishra revealed that she draws inspiration from Taylor Swift.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on X, regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 11.2 million followers. On Monday, he shared a video of Pranysqa Mishra, a 9-year-old girl of Indian descent, who won over the judges on America's Got Talent with her stunning singing skills. The 9-year-old's performance of Tina Turner's iconic song 'River Deep Mountain High', was so impressive that the show's judge Heidi Klum honoured her with the Golden Buzzer.

Mr Mahindra was equally wowed with her "raw talent" and showered her with praises. The business tycoon also revealed that he was in tears when she called her grandmother during the show.

Sharing her video, he wrote, ''What on earth is going on?? For the second time, within the past two weeks, a young VERY young woman of Indian origin has rocked the stage at @AGT with raw talent that is simply astonishing. With skills acquired in indigenous American genres of music. Rock & Gospel. Pranysqa Mishra is just NINE years old. Damn, I had tears too when they called her grandmother. Yes, America's got talent indeed. And a lot of it is coming from India...''

Watch the video here:

Internet users completely agreed with Mr Mahindra's views and were in awe of the girl's sensational voice. One user wrote, ''You have a genuine appreciation for genuine talent and are always searching for it.''

Another commented, ''Simply marvellous voice she had, and the level of confidence was literally mesmerising. This confidence shows the true nature of free spirit. The entire ecosystem is responsible to nurture a free spirit. Family, friends, community, schools are part of this ecosystem.''

A third added, ''Yes. This is indeed unbelievable. What an achievement!''

Notably, Pranysqa Mishra, a resident of Florida, revealed that she draws inspiration from the iconic singer Taylor Swift.

"Hi @taylorswift13 I'm thrilled to share my performance video on the @AGT stage with you. Your endless inspiration has fueled my journey, empowering countless girls like me to dream big and break out of our shells. You're my mentor, and following your path has been a dream. Your… https://t.co/RcezuRxHeW — Pranysqa Mishra (@PranysqaM) July 7, 2024

Calling Swift her mentor, the girl thanked her in a post on X and wrote, ''Your endless inspiration has fueled my journey, empowering countless girls like me to dream big and break out of our shells. You're my mentor, and following your path has been a dream. Your words mean the world to me amidst your busy schedule—they'd strengthen me beyond measure. I hope my performance brings a smile to your face.''