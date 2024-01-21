Anand Mahindra Shares Thought-Provoking Video Of A Child Confusing Food For Phone: ''Oh No...''

Children today are exposed to cell phones early in life which can be detrimental to their health

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of inspiring and witty tweets, along with important life lessons for his 10.9 million followers. This time, the Mahindra Group chairman shared an amusing yet thought-provoking video highlighting the growing smartphone craze among children. Mr. Mahindra shared a video of a child who mistook his food for a smartphone, noting how technology is now taking precedence over basic needs.

In the video, a child confuses his food for a smartphone and holds it to his ears, instead of eating it. Meanwhile, adults can be heard laughing in the background, amused by the child's innocent act.

''Oh no, no, no…. It's true. Our species has irreversibly mutated. It's now PHONE, and only AFTER that Roti, Kapda aur Makaan…!'' Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Oh no, no, no….



It's true. Our species has irreversibly mutated..



It's now PHONE, and only AFTER that Roti, Kapda aur Makaan…! pic.twitter.com/49PmgGOYDV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2024

Notably, children today are exposed to cell phones early in life which can be detrimental to their health. In a 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center, 60% of children were exposed to smartphones before age 5. The researchers found that ''routine and frequent use of mobile devices appear to be associated with behavioral problems in childhood.''

The thought-provoking post resonated with a lot of social media users, who confessed that they are going through the same kind of addiction. Many also expressed concern and spoke about the negative effects of such devices on children, calling it ''a dangerous trend.''

One user joked, ''Newest tech trend? Edible smartphones. Kids have a great taste for gadgets!'' Another commented, ''This is natural these days sir, children are very much habitual of mobile phones.'' A third said, ''Good Lord! Not long before kids will be born with an in-built antenna and receiver and our thoughts would be our speech!''

A fourth added, ''Indeed, the shifting prioritization towards technology reflects the profound influence it has on our societal dynamics. As technology becomes increasingly integral to our lives, it reshapes traditional values and the order of priorities, sometimes placing gadgets ahead of fundamental needs.''

A fifth said, ''The evolving priorities where phones seem to take precedence before basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter are indeed a reflection of the changing dynamics in our society. The impact of technology on our lives continues to reshape traditional values and necessities.''

A sixth commented, ''There should be strictly no phone till they turn 5. it's difficult to manage but can be done. TV is still better than these gadgets.''