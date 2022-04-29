Watch "The Coolest Thing" Anand Mahindra Has Seen In A While

Anand Mahindra shared a video which shows a three-wheeler that partly resembles a Formula One car and partly a Batmobile.

Anand Mahindra said he wanted to meet the "road warrior".

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of the "coolest thing" he had seen in a long time. The video shows a man driving a customised vehicle that resembles a Batmobile on an Indian road and carrying dairy products in the vehicle.

"I'm not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated... This is the coolest thing I've seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior," the Mahindra Group chairman said.

The handle that originally shared the video said, "When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business."

The video shows a three-wheeler customised to resemble a Formula One car. Behind the driver's seat is a cart carrying two large milk cans and some other products. The driver is seen racing on a road in rural India.

The video has received a massive 1.61 lakh views so far.

Many people praised the ingenuity of the man.

"Regulations met or not, it is definitely meeting his business needs," a user said, in reply to Mr Mahindra's tweet.

"MilkMobile inspired by the Batmobile," said another.

A third user pointed to the fact that the man was taking several road-safety precautions, like wearing protective gear and a helmet.

Another user felt the man had "nailed" the "innovation".

Mr Mahindra often shares interesting videos to inspire others to bring change and also highlight the talents from across the country.

He recently shared about a young self-taught sketch artist from Chennai whose “determination and ingenuity” impressed him. The industrialist said he planned to get a portrait of himself sketched by the artist. M Surendhar, the artist, sits in a corner in Chennai's Pondy Bazaar and sketches portraits of shoppers in the area for a fee, which he uses to pay for his studies.

