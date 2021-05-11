Anand Mahindra Says Stay Away From Twitter If You Fear Offending People

Anand Mahindra is an active Twitter user with over 8 million followers.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a blunt piece of advice for social media users who say they are "missing the good old days" when they could share an opinion without the fear of offending anyone. "Don't even think about signing up for Twitter," he wrote. Known for his candid views and posts containing social commentary, the auto industry tycoon appeared to be alluding to the divisive nature of the social media platform where people argue passionately but often resort to using foul language to build their case and put down views that are not in line with their own.

In that case, don't even THINK about signing up for Twitter... pic.twitter.com/fYqG2ahFLg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2021

Mr Mahindra joined Twitter in April 2009, according to his profile, so when he asks people to avoid the micro-blogging site if they don't want to offend anyone he surely seems to be speaking from experience. His followers understand this and have responded positively to the post, which shows a picture of Jerry, the mouse from the popular American animated franchise and comedy short film series Tom and Jerry.

A Twitter user said every opinion nowadays has problems and possibly the best way to be happy is to stay quiet.

Sir, every opinion nowdays have problems. Sometimes keeping quiet is best way to stay happy. — Let's Talk (@Debater_IN) May 11, 2021

Another had a dig at the behavioural changes the society at large has undergone, saying some people even get offended if you sneeze in front of them. True, sneezing in public is a problem since the coronavirus pandemic began raging in the country. Health bodies across the world have issued guidelines about how to sneeze.

Gone are those days, Sir.

People get offended if you sneeze in front of them. — Rahul Kant Singh (@ImKantofficial) May 11, 2021

However, there were people who still believed in the wisdom of social media users. Appearing to disagree, a user asked Mr Mahindra why did he felt so.

ooh... what makes you say this ?! ... ???????? — Vijay NiftyTracker (@Vijay_NT) May 11, 2021

Check out some more interesting social media posts and commentaries from Anand Mahindra.

Clearly, we're not accustomed to social distancing. But it's time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up! pic.twitter.com/cqK9apinMq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

No whining. No finger-pointing or blame-games. No chest-thumping either. They just get down to helping others. Quietly, efficiently, selflessly. I learn from them every day. This is the only way to defeat not just Covid, but every other problem our country might face... pic.twitter.com/wxcgtbEbNB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2021

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.' A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won't forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

What do you think?